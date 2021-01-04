What appeared to be a fickle friendship and dependency only limited to the Bigg Boss 14 house, has now officially turned into a love story fueled by friendship, understand and passion. Yes, we are talking about Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia. They started off by facing off one another during a task, followed it up with understanding, hatred and friendship, and are now finally in love. What was one-sided only from Pavitra in the BB14 house, has now culminated into love from Eijaz Khan's side as well, as the actor recently confessed on national TV that he is in love with Pavitra. Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Discusses Pavitra Punia With Kashmera Shah, Says 'Woh Mujhe Bohot Pasand Hai'.

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss, guest Sunny Leone enters the house as a doctor aimed at curing everyone's bimaariyaan. And oh boy... did she cure Eijaz's in the most epic way. Sunny performed an electrocardiogram on him and when asked about his high heart rate, Ejaz confessed that it was all because of Pavitra. Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan's Kiss On Pavitra Punia's Cheeks Termed 'Love Jihad' By Shri Rajput Karni Sena, Fringe Group Demands 'Ban on Bigg Boss' (View Post).

Check Out the Video Below:

Eijaz Khan confessed, "Mere har dil ki dhadkan mein pavitra hai." When Sunny questioned him if they fell in love in the house, Khan Saab admitted, "I think so. Kuch bhi ho jaaye bahar main ready hun"

Sunny then asked him to confess his dil ki baat, to which Eijaz turned to the cameras and said, "Hi Pavi, tujhe bohot miss kar raha hu yahan. Din-ba-din mujhe aise lag raha hai ki mujhe aur pyaar sa ho raha hai. I dont know love bohot loadeed word hai. Dil karta hai aake tujhe milun. But yahan bhi datke rehna hai and trophy bhii jeetna hai, wait for me nahi toh maaruga."

He later turned to Sunny and added, "I think I love pavitra." He also went on to thank Sunny for making him realise and confess his dil ki baat. Well, why do we feel Pavitra will soon visit the Bigg Boss house now?

