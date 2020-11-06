That once bros Eijaz Khan and Jan Kumar Sanu are at loggerheads in the Bigg Boss 14 house is very evident these days. After Eijaz's treatment of Pavitra, Jaan clearly chose to stick with Pavitra and also with him not liking how Eijaz is treating him, Jaan has been at odds with Eijaz in the entire last week. And looks like Eijaz, in the next immunity task, will make Jaan do disgusting stuff. Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni Is Already Fighting With Jasmin Bhasin and We Wanna Say 'But She's Your Best Friend Yaa'.

The task sees the house divided into Devils and Angels where the latter team is to follow the former's all commands. This sees Eijaz (who has been talking in an extremely rude manner with Jaan) ask Jaan to dip his hand inside the toilet. Later on, he asks Jaan to take off his shirt and wipe his hand. He also goes on to threaten him that if water splashes on him (Eijaz) he will make Jaan lick his hand. Whaaat???!! Bigg Boss 14 November 5 Episode: Jasmin Bhasin Becomes the New Captain; Rubina Dilaik Keeps Karwa Chauth Fast for Abhinav Shukla – 5 Highlights From BB14.

Check Out the Promo Below:

Don't you think this is Eijaz Khan taking his personal vengeance too far in the garb of a task? Given we've seen torture tasks in the house cross a lot of limits, but this is a first. We do not wish to count Om Swami throwing his pee on Rohan Mehra and Bani J in Bigg Boss 10. It was not a task but a plain disgusting act! But this Eijaz? The episode also seen Eijaz and Jaan lock horns once again when Eijaz touches Jaan's face and he does not like it one bit. And the matter escalates!

