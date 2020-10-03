Bigg Boss 14 has started with a bang. Gauahar Khan has returned to the show with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan in tow. Gauahar is the winner of Bigg Boss season 7. On the grand premiere, Hina praised Gauahar for her performance on her season, especially the fact that she followed Kushal Tandon out of the house. In season 7, VJ Andy allegedly misbehaved with Gauhar. Her in-house love interest, Kushal, got physically violent with Andy and was thrown out of the house. Gauahar followed him, only to return a few days later. Salman joked on the premiere that Gauahar also followed the relationship with Kushal outside the house. Bigg Boss 14 Grand Premiere LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Welcomes Gauhar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan on Stage.

Gauahra chuckled and said that for a while she was able to follow through with it. Salman laughed and reminded Gauahar that he had warned her about her relationship with Kaushal back then itself. Gauahar chuckled more and asked Salman to not spill the beans on national TV. Bigg Boss 14: Mentors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan To Rule These Three Spaces Of The House (Watch Video).

Watch Our Ranking Of Bigg Boss Seasons Here:

Gauahar will be in charge of the kitchen in Bigg Boss 14 for the first two weeks. The fate of the contestants will also be in her hands, as after two weeks, she will decide who gets to stay and who'd be removed from the show.

Eijaaz Khan was the first contestant to be introduced on the show. Kumar Jaan Sanu and Nikki Tamboli have also been confirmed.

