BB14 host Salman Khan welcomes the new taskmasters - Gauhar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan on stage. Salman Khan makes jokes and pull their legs on their past performances. The contestants also confirm that they had gone through COVID-19 test thrice. After which, Salman who had been maintaining social distancing, went on to hug them. They also have a fun round when Salman puts each of them in a courtbox and asks them questions in which they has to choose among the rest two as answers.
Salman Khan reveals that three ex-Bigg Boss contestants are already present in the house - Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauhar Khan. We see old footage of their moments in the past seasons. We see their dance performances. In the new season, they are going to be taskmasters, as they are going to whip the new contestants to shape. Sidharth will handle the bedroom, Gauhar will overlook the kitchen and Hina will look into the contestants' personal possessions.
Bigg Boss 14 begins with Salman Khan interacting with a stock footage of audience cheering from him, taking from awards shows previously aired on Colors. But he then shows there is no audience and introduces virtual audience concept.
One of the most followed reality TV shows makes a return this year, without fail, even with the pandemic raging on. Bigg Boss returns for its 14th edition, with Salman Khan once again taking on his job as the most loved host of the reality show. Thanks to COVID-19, this year's Bigg Boss 14 is going to be quite different, what with the precautions and all. Also there will be mix of past and present contestants going on in the house, with Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan also entering the house.
As for the new contestants, we have Radhe Maa, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli among others. The show will be streaming on Voot Select, as well as airing on Colors TV.
