One of the most followed reality TV shows makes a return this year, without fail, even with the pandemic raging on. Bigg Boss returns for its 14th edition, with Salman Khan once again taking on his job as the most loved host of the reality show. Thanks to COVID-19, this year's Bigg Boss 14 is going to be quite different, what with the precautions and all. Also there will be mix of past and present contestants going on in the house, with Sidharth Shukla, Gauhar Khan and Hina Khan also entering the house. Bigg Boss 14: Mentors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan To Rule These Three Spaces Of The House (Watch Video).

As for the new contestants, we have Radhe Maa, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli among others. The show will be streaming on Voot Select, as well as airing on Colors TV. Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Shares First Pic From BB 14 Sets In An All Black Avatar.

Catch all the LIVE UPDATES on the premiere episode of the show right here: