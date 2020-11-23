The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is now on the right track as finally, we see the contestants playing the game. After Aly Goni entered the house as a wild card, the dynamics have changed totally and we can see no permanent groups as of now on the show. Having said that, what we saw is also a change in the behaviour of Jasmin Bhasin. Initially, we saw her as a cute girl and after getting Aly's support she has started showing her true colours. And not just us, even ex Bigg Boss inmates Kamya Punjabi and Diandra Soares echo the same feeling. Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu EVICTED From Salman Khan's Show, Nikki Tamboli Cries.

It so happened that former Bigg Boss contestant Diandra took to her Twitter and tagged Jasmin as a naagin. She wrote, "Umm... what's happened to #jasmin why has she become a naagin for real ?!?! She used to be so sweet & nice, now suddenly is over the top nasty. Is it the #aly effect ?!?!" To which Kamya also gave her nod by retweeting Soares tweet. Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Extend Support to Rahul Vaidya Over Jasmin Bhasin, Blames The Latter For Playing the ‘Woman Card’.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

I swearrrrrr i m so shocked!!! https://t.co/TR1KgnBdqW — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) November 22, 2020

Well, what's your take on Jasmin Bhasin? Do you think she has changed or is she the same inside the Bigg Boss house? Meanwhile, on the gone by weekend ka vaar episode, we saw Jaan Kumar Sanu getting evicted from the reality show and Rubina Dilaik winning the immunity stone from Ekta Kapoor. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).