Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma has been on cloud nine lately and why not. The actress took home the Champion trophy after being declared the ultimate Champion in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India. After being one of the star participants in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8, Nia's determination to win this one was very obvious. Also, the actress has been hitting the newsstands for her alleged participation in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Winner Nia Sharma Holds the Winning Trophy, Shares Her 'Super Champion' Moment With Rohit Shetty (View Pics).

However, Nia's recent reply when asked about her Bigg Boss 14 stint kinda confused us. When questioned about her participation in BB14, Nia told Mumbai Mirror, "I do shows that I am convinced of. If you don't see me in a certain show, it's because I said no to it." Nia Sharma in Bigg Boss 14? 7 Ultra-Glam Pictures of TV's Hot Naagin Who Is Rumoured to Be A Part of the Reality Show!.

Well, is she or isn't she going to be a part of Bigg Boss 14? Even though Nia nor her near and dear ones confirmed the news, buzz is strong that the Naagin actress has been confirmed for the show. Looks like we'll have to wait and watch!

