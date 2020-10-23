This week of Bigg Boss 14 saw quite an emotional upheaval in the house with the seniors leaving, the captaincy task taking place and Nishant Singh Malkhani becoming the first captain of Bigg Boss 14. However, this cam at the cost of Nikki Tamboli breaking her ties with her 'fake friends' Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rahul Vaidya and Nishant. Nikki, in last night's episode was seen crossing over to Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan's red zone and stating that they were her only friends in the house. Bigg Boss 14 October 22 Episode: Nikki Tamboli Disowns Her Friends, Nishant Singh Malkhani Becomes the First Captain of the House - 5 Highlights of BB14.

The next episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Pavitra Punia unleash her wrath on Raul Vaidya. The latter's comment on Pavitra having a crush on housemate Abhinav Shukla falls in her ears and she questions Rahul on his statement. She goes on to lash out at him for slut-shaming her and linking her name to a married man who is accompanied by his wife in the game. She tells Rahul, "Aapki himmat kaise hui ki mere character ke upar ungli uthake yeh bol de ki I have a crush on anyone that too when it comes to a married man." Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Recalls How She And Husband Abhinav Shukla Started Dating.

Check Out the Video Below:

Pavitra's tempers flare when Rahul says, "Mera bolna hai mai bolunga." To this, Pavitra looses her cool and tells him, "Tere wajahn se duniya ki auratein badnaam hoti hai. "Maa kasam cheer dungi tujhe samjha." Pavitra breaks down and Abhinav's wife Rubina Dilaik rushes to comfort her. Rubina tells her, "Ungli uthane wala woh koi nai hai, tu jaanti hai tera dil jaanta hai, woh uski gandi soch hai babu." Nishant even asks Rahul to apologise and end the topic, but he straightaway tells him, " I know what I said aur mai bilkul sorry nai bolunga." Bigg Boss 14 BARC Report: Salman Khan's Show Fails To Grab A Spot In Top 5; Is The Boring Line-Up Of Contestants The Reason Behind Its Low TRPs?.

It can be recalled that during Weekend Ka Vaar, Pavitra had admitted to Salman that she has a crush on Abhinav and if he wasn't married she would have asked him out on a date. To this, Rubina had also said she has no issues and Pavitra can bond as much as she wants with her husband. Echoing the same trust in her husband and Pavitra, Rubina asks her to not stress as she knows what Pavitra's intentions towards her husband Abhinav are and tells her that she should not care about Rahul's 'gandi soch'. Phew!

