Just like every year, this time too, Bollywood celebs celebrated Karwa Chauth 2020 with exuberance. And now on tonight's episode, we will see Bigg Boss 14s couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla also performing the ritual and celebrating the Hindu festival. As per a promo shared by Colors TV, we see the lovebirds all decked up for the Karwa Chauth night. The festival usually sees the married women fasting for their betterhalf and only breaks it post seeing the moon. [EXCLUSIVE] Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik Is Confident of Her BB Journey, Says ‘It’ll Be a Legacy That Will Be Left Behind’.

The video starts with Abhinav approaching Rubina and asking her if she has kept a fast for him. To which Dilaik replies 'anything for you my love.' Later, we see Karwa Chauth samagri sent by Bigg Boss for the occasion. Rubina then wears an Indian outfit and proceeds with the Karwa Chauth ritual. Amid the same, we also see Abhinav expressing how they never expected this to happen on national TV. Bigg Boss 14: Twitterati Hails Rubina Dilaik for Making Shehzad Deol Apologise on National TV for Using ‘Chakka’ as a Cuss Word!

Check Out The Video Below:

Also, as soon as this promo was shared online by the makers, fans started trending #RubiNav on social media. Well, it is really endearing to see Rubina fasting for her man. Meanwhile, on the show, currently, Rubina is in the red zone nominated whereas Abhinav is safe from eviction this week. Stay tuned!

