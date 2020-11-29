Bigg Boss 14 will go through a major change over the next week. Contestants will be evicted every day starting from today's episode. In the end, only four contestants will move forward with the show and five new contestants will enter along with a mastermind. Today's episode was all about questions, answers, allegations, debates, insinuations. There were many tasks played by the contestants that brought these facets of their personality to the forefront. Bigg Boss 14 Finale Week: Here’s Why - Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni Could Be The Top 4!

Panel Discussion

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamya Punjabi, Ronit Biswas, and Sandiip Sikcand debate with the contestants over various issues. The panel called out Aly Goni for being aggressive. They also say that Jasmin's was very different and much cuter before Aly entered.

Kamya is Rubina's former co-star. She said that Rubina is focussing on two games - Bigg Boss and her husband Abhinav Shukla. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Nov 28 Episode: Salman Khan Announces FINALE is Next Week - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Whose Heart Has More Hatred?

Salman Khan picks Rubina and Jasmin as the ones who have the most hatred in their heart. Contestants are asked to pick who has more hatred in the heart between the two by filling their respective box with black water. Kavita and Rahul fill Rubina's box. Eijaz fills Jasmin's box. Nikki also fills Rubina's box. Aly also fills Rubina's box.

Salman Khan's Announces New Challengers

Salman says that at the end of this week only four contestants will continue with the show. Five new contestants and a challenger will enter the house. Vikas Gupta will be the mastermind of course. Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera will be the new challengers.

Tony Kakkar And Neha Kakkar Enter The House

Neha, who recently got married, and Tony Kakkar are on the show to promote their song, "Shona Shona". They enter the house to find a bride for Tony. Entertainment, romance, who understands Tony without him saying anything. Nikki, Pavitra and Jasmin play a game of dumb charades. Neha picks Jasmin as her sister-in-law. Everybody laughs at the game.

Pavitra Evicted

Rubina, Abhinav, Pavitra, Jasmin, Aly and Rahul are nominated for eliminations this week. But, Salman says that he won't be announcing the evictee this week. Bigg Boss takes over. Bigg Boss opens the main door and says that the door will open a lot during this week as contestants will be evicted over the week.

Contestants are asked to guess who will be evicted. After the task, Bigg Boss announces that Pavitra has been evicted.

