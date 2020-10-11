Bigg Boss 14's first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan was super fun. From Nikki Tamboli becoming the first confirmed inmate of the show to Eijaz Khan's raaz revealed on national TV, it was an entertaining night. Moving on, October 11 that is Sunday's WKV will be packed with celebs and a few interesting tasks. As per the preview, we see Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla nominating Rubina Dilaik for being calculative and critical whereas Gauahar nominates Abhinav Shukla. FYI, Rubina has been quite vocal about what she feels on the show and has come out as an adamant contestant until now. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 10: Nikki Tamboli Gets The Confirmed Tag, Eijaz Khan's Raaz Out - 5 Highlights From Salman Khan's Reality Show!

That's not it, as team Mumbai Indians will also make a special appearance straight from Abu Dhabi. The cricketers will be seen quizzing the housemates with some puzzling questions. Interesting right! This is really exciting considering the craze and love for the team. We also get to see Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Singh Malkhani locking horns in the ballon task. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Eijaz Khan's Past Love Life To Get Exposed On National TV (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

Even Choti Sarrdaarni's leads will be seen entering the house for a fun task where we see all inmates having a ball of a time. Well, after looking at the precap of Sunday's episode, we feel it is going to quite a roller-coaster ride. What's your take? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

