Bigg Boss 14 just got interesting with the three latest wildcard entrants- Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. All three of them, known for their 'we don't care what we say attitude, created quite the ompression on Weekend ka Vaar where they were introduced by Salman Khan. In fact, Kavita went on to become the house captain and the lady, on her very first day in the house, locked horns with Pavitra Punia and Shardul Pandit over sharing the smoking room. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 25: Kavita Kaushik Becomes the New Captain, Shardul Pandit's Distasteful Comment Fumes Naina Singh- 5 Highlights of BB 14.

While Kavita has already proven that she is Bigg Boss material, did you know that she was offered the show in each of its season until now? Well, hear it from Kavita. "The unthinkable has happened in 2020, including me agreeing to do ‘Bigg Boss’. I have been offered every season, but have been declining it all this while. I was busy with my work commitments and would turn it down. I took stock of its advantages, how I could benefit from it and the fact that it is the number one reality show today. I am grateful that they offer the show to me every year because there is no dearth of actors for them," told Kavita to Bombay Times. Bigg Boss 14 Preview: Rahul Vaidya Nominates Jaan Kumar Sanu and Declares He Hates 'Nepotism', Kavita Kaushik Clashes With Shardul Pandit and Pavitra Punia on Her First Day (Watch Video).

She went on to add, "Most actors want to do Bigg Boss because of what it ensues and how it boosts their career. Yes, it is outside my comfort zone and I am worried about how I am going to live there for so long, but I have seen a lot of people struggling, losing jobs and changing professions for financial reasons during the pandemic. I didn’t want to be ungrateful, and hence, decided to step out of my comfort zone. Bigg Boss is that shaadi ka laddoo ki jo khaaye woh bhi pachtaaye aur jo na khaaye woh bhi pachtaaye. Nahi khaaye toh hamesha curiosity rehti hai." Kavita Kaushik in Bigg Boss 14: 7 Pics of the FIR Actress That Prove She’s Amazingly Stylish!.

Kavita is known not just for her fierce on-screen character of inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in SAB TV's F.I.R, but also for her fiesty real-life attitude. Talking about Bigg Boss, Kavita went on to reveal, "I am the perfect choice for the show and it’s totally up my alley. I am entertaining and funny. If I am in a good mood, which I will be hopefully a lot inside the house, I am very naughty. Main bohot chhed chaad karti hoon. I think that's needed this season."

Here's what Kavita feels about the other contestants on the show. "I am enjoying watching Rubina. I was expecting Rahul Vaidya and Jaan to be sweet. I don’t know whether they are faking it or copying Sidharth Shukla, because he won last season. What people don’t realise is that they spoil their own game while attempting to copy someone. I feel that a lot of inmates are trying to make the 14th edition look like last season. This season hasn’t displayed its real essence and after my entry, I hope to see people become their real selves instead of copying someone else,” says Kavita.

Talking about what went wrong this season, Kavita went on to reveal, "Jhagde jaldi shuru ho gaye hain ghar mein aur thodi masti ki zaroorat hai. I hope main woh karungi wahaan jaa kar. Jhagda karna kisi ko pasand nahi, but koi mujhe chhedega toh I won't tolerate that. I am not going in with any plan or strategy. Things don’t turn out the way I want them to when I over plan or over think.”

Kavita also says that she will play fair in the house and not be fake for the sake of the game. "I am not going inside to make friends. I don’t fear controversies, because I am confident about our bond. Meri journey hi yeh rahi hai ki maine clutter ko hataaya hai."

"Though I have become more compassionate over the years, I am not going inside to build relationships. Main wahaan rishta banaane nahi jaa rahi hoon, main ‘Bigg Boss’ ka game khelne aur unke rules follow karne jaa rahi hoon. Main yaariyaan ya aao behen chugli karne nahi jaa rahi hoon. I don’t do that in real life either,” concluded Kavita.

