Bigg Boss 14 makers might not have hit the right cord with their choice of contestants but sure hit bulls eye with their choice of wild card entrants. Yes, the brand new wildcards of the house- Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit have been making it to the headlines right from the stage of Weekend Ka Vaar where they were welcomed by Salman Khan and their entry into the house was no different. In fact, if the precap is anything to go by, they'll also have an eventful Day 1 in the house. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 25: Kavita Kaushik Becomes the New Captain, Shardul Pandit's Distasteful Comment Fumes Naina Singh- 5 Highlights of BB 14.

Rahul Vaidya really needs to change his tactics when it comes to him showing off his real personality in the house and we are not talking about his task performances (which have been good so far) or his fights with housemates. Wooing every pretty and single girl in the house? After some intense flirtation with Pavitra Punia and confessing he finds Nikki Tamboli hot when asked by guest Nora Fatehi, Rahul has now laid eyes on new entrant Naina Singh. Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Shardul Pandit’s ‘Godi Mein Bhi Baithi Hai Meri’ Comment Irks Naina Singh; Kavita Kaushik Calls Him a ‘Joker’ (Watch Video).

However, that sure won't be the highlight of tonight's episode. Kavita Kaushik, the new captain of the house takes on the reigns when she asks Shardul that 2 contestants are not allowed inside the smoking room at one time. Shardul, who was sharing the room with Pavitra, tells the captain that he has asked Pavitra before entering and this leads to Kavita yelling, "Pavitra is not Bigg Boss." And obviously, this becomes a mudda when Pavitra and Kavita lash out with the latter saying, "Aise logon ko mai apne ghar ke bahar khada rakhti hun, aayi badi."

Watch the Video Below:

The nomination task also sees some interesting choice of words being casually thrown in the house, for example- NEPOTISM. Oh yes, here too. Rahul, during this week's nominations, nominates Jaan Kumar Sanu for being a product of nepotism and this starts a huge fight between the once-besties. Rahul says he hates Nepotism and Jaan gives it back by saying, "Fortunate hun mai ki mera baap Kumar Sanu hai." This leads to the past friends coming to blows, but Nikki intervenes and pushes them apart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2020 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).