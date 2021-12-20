Devoleena Bhattacharjee had expressed her feelings for Pratik Sehajpal inside the Bigg Boss 15 house as she tells him: "I don't know how you will take it. Yes, I got attracted towards you." Furthermore, the Ticket To Finale task in 'Bigg Boss 15' has created a lot of rift between the contestants. Each of them are making plans and strategies. Karan had planned to target Shamita with Tejasswi and Umar's help. Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia Shocked at His Eviction, Not Fond of Ritesh’s Attitude Towards Rakhi Sawant.

'Sanchalak' Rakhi had teamed up with Pratik, Shamita and others. Tejasswi asked Rakhi to make a fair judgment in the task. During the task which took place in five rounds, Tejasswi competed with Shamita Shetty in one of the rounds and she thought that she was ahead of Shamita. However, Rakhi favoured Shamita which infuriated Tejasswi and Devoleena. Bigg Boss 15: Netizens Slam Salman Khan for Favouring Abhijit Bichukale Over Devoleena Bhattacharjee in the Kiss Controversy.

Check Out Bigg Boss 15 Promo Below:

Pratik helped Devoleena during the task. Nishant didn't liked this and he argued with Pratik. He called him 'self-obsessed'. This led to a heated argument between them. Bigg Boss 15 airs on Colors.

