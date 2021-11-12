Every contestant inside the house is fighting with each other to enter the ‘VIP club. In addition to this, one more argument broke out between Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz. While Umar is the captain of the house, he assigns different kitchen duties to the contestants that involve cooking, chopping, cleaning dishes among other duties. Bigg Boss 15: Rani Mukerji, Kartik Aaryan to Appear as Special Guests on Salman Khan’s Reality Show.

As he denies any task to Pratik, the two end up getting into a fight. Pratik raises questions on the captaincy of Umar and in turn Umar calls him 'bawarchi' (cook) and tells him to go and cook food. Though both of them have friendly relations, this fight seems to make them bitter.

Umar tells Pratik not to poke his nose in every matter and even asks him to clean the washroom. Umar starts abusing Pratik and the fight turns physical as both are not ready to calm down. Later housemates come to stop them from fighting with each other.

