Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared that he would like to work with Priyanka Choudhary and Sajid Khan in a future project. During Salman's rendezvous with Simi Garewal in the show, the Dabangg star said that he would share his favourites from all time in Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 16: Bharti Singh Jokes About Tina Datta’s Mother For Not Recognising Her Daughter on National TV (Watch Promo Video).

He then spoke about the best housemates from this season and shared that he could work with Priyanka and Sajid in the future. Previously, Salman complimented Priyanka and called her "heroine material". Bigg Boss 16: After Sreejita De, Sajid Khan Also to Exit the Reality Show – Reports.

Sajid's sister and filmmaker, who had entered the house in the family week had tagged Priyanka as the Deepika Padukone of season 16.

