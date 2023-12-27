Actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain got into an argument for consoling and siding with housemate Mannara Chopra and not paying attention to his wife. After a major fight that took place between Mannara and her friend Munawar Faruqui, housemates have picked sides to console the contestants. However, Ankita is not very happy with Vicky siding with Mannara, who time and again has passed mean comments on the actress. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Get Cozy on Camera Infuriating Fans (Watch Video).

Talking about the same to Vicky, the two end up in a fight. Ankita was seen telling Vicky: “The whole day I see you around Mannara asking if she’s okay. Tu ussko puch raha hai, chotu sab theek haina, Mannara sab theek haina but ittni problems toh mere life main bhi hai.” Vicky tried giving a justification for the same but an agitated Ankita was in no mood for an explanation.

Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain's Fight

He then questions her about her behaviour. To which, Ankita asked him to go. An angry Vicky then said: “Merese aise baat nahi karna, especially on national TV.”

