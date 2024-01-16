The vibe in the Bigg Boss house turned muted as fellow contestants expressed their shock and sorrow at the unexpected departure. The ousted contestant bid an emotional farewell to the housemates, expressing gratitude for the experiences and memories shared during their stay. Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel Once Again Spark Controversy As He Kisses on Her Belly, Netizens Say ‘Temptation Island Mein Jao’ (Watch Video).

Samarth stepped into the show as a wildcard entrant and took the house by storm, revealing that he and Isha are in a relationship. This sparked drama as Isha deceitfully denied the relationship at the beginning and admitted being committed to him later. He was celebrated as a green flag because he knew how to cook, stood up for his girlfriend, respected her individuality, and apologised after making a mistake.

Talking about his journey, Samarth shared: "My journey on the show was all about self-discovery, entertaining people, and facing challenges head-on. I showcased my personality in the house without resorting to cheap means of garnering the limelight and made my presence felt beyond my relationship with Isha." The actor said he is proud to never violate the rules of the house despite provocation and lived up to the way his parents raised him.

Samarth Jurel Leaves Bigg Boss 17 House

#Chintu u wr amazing in the show 🫡 U wr nt just a entertainer u took stands fr ur people 💪🏻against those relying on just fanbase Thank u @Samarth_Jurel fr showcasing such a unique personality & making this boring season worth watching #SamarthJurel #MannaraChopra #Mintu ❤️ pic.twitter.com/U0biQMyozm — Sam (@drsam1210) January 15, 2024

"Being celebrated as a green flag and entertainer by the audience is truly heartening. It speaks volumes about the connection I forged with viewers and their appreciation for my genuine approach," said Samarth. Excited to gossip, he was known for his savage replies, energetic dance moves, veteran actor Dharmendra's spot-on mimicry, and mischievous streak.

"The show was a golden opportunity to be seen by some of the biggest stars in the film and television industry, individuals I've admired for as long as I can remember," he said. Samarth shared: "With all due respect and humility, I don't believe my exit was deserved. Every star guest who graced the house acknowledged the entertainment I brought. I hope viewers enjoyed watching the diverse facets of my personality, and I’m looking forward to entertaining them in various roles."

He performed outstandingly as a batsman in a cricket task and won hearts as one of the most entertaining housemates in the mohalla, leaving contestants in splits with his hilarious observations. "My head is held high because I'm leaving the show with my integrity and sense of self intact. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported me," he added.

He regaled Orry by posing as a star-struck fan and his banter with Aoora aka Park min-Jun was the most fun to watch. However, he also attracted flak for provoking Abhishek Kumar, who slapped him in response to Samarth's instigation. The show airs on Colors and JioCinema.

