Drama will be at its peak in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 house as contestant Gaurav Khanna will find himself locking horns with fellow housemates over a seemingly trivial issue of washing spoons.

A new promo was shared on Instagram by the channel and was captioned: “Chamach dhone ki duty par macha hungama! Gaurav aur gharwaalon ke beech shuru ho gayi zordaar behes.”

Kitchen Duty Turns Chaotic as Gaurav Khanna Refuses to Wash Utensils

The drama began when Kunickaa Sadanand asked Gaurav for leaving his spoon unattended.

Neelam Giri joined in, insisting that if utensils were not washed, then he should not be in the utensil duty.

To which, Gaurav questioned: “Gaurav: Kiyun dhona padega? (why should it be washed.)”

Baseer suggested that he should be removed from the kitchen duties.

“You will decide that?” Gaurav replied angrily.

Baseer replied, “Just as you were collectively assigned duties, you will be collectively removed.”

Pointing at all housemates, Gaurav said: “You have come towards me collectively.”

Amaal Mallik said that he doesn’t listen to one person and hence all have to come to tell him.

Nehal then chimes in saying: “Aap chahate ho 10 against khade hona… Aap galat ho that’s why it's 10 against one (You want ten people to stand against you… You are wrong, that’s why it’s ten against one.)

Unfazed by the mounting tensions, Gaurav said: “No matter how many people unite against me, it makes no difference to me.

This week no one was evicted from the Salman Khan hosted controversial show due to Diwali celebrations. However, Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Malti Chahar were nominated for eviction this week.

Locked up inside the show are names such as Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar and Neelam Giri.

Based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

