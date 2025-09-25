Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 is grabbing a lot of attention due to its intense drama, fights and twists. The latest season of the popular reality show commenced on August 14 with 16 celebrities, including Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand and Baseer Ali, among others. After over a month, 2 contestants (Nagma Mirajkar, Natalia Janoszek) have bid farewell to the show. Despite all the hype, BB19 is receiving less attention compared to the previous seasons. According to the latest reports, the show might end sooner than expected. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik Makes Shocking Statement, Says He Will Have To ‘Wash Hands’ After He Touches Pranit More.

Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 19’ To End in December?

According to the latest reports, 'Bigg Boss 19,' which kicked off in August, might end in December. As per an update by BiggBoss Khabri, the Salman Khan-hosted show will have its grand premiere on December 5, 2025. In a post shared on Instagram, the source stated, "Bigg Boss 19 grand finale estimated date is 5th December 2025. If the show is not extended, chances are it will end here."

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Finale To Be Held on December 5, 2025?

Let us tell you that Season 19 of Bigg Boss was originally scheduled to run for five months. Salman Khan was to host the first three months, while Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor were expected to take over hosting duties for the final two months. The makers are reportedly considering an early December finale due to the show’s modest reception this season. However, an official announcement regarding the grand finale is still awaited. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badeshah Opens Up About Selling His Car To Launch His First Song.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Nehal Chudasama Enters Secret Room

In the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Nehal Chudasama was evicted from the reality show but was sent to the Secret Room. During her short stay there, she will be observing her fellow housemates and will play a crucial role in the upcoming eviction. This week’s nominations will also not be judged by votes but by Nehal, who has been appointed as the sanchalak (supervisor). Her decision led to the nominations of Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, and Pranit More.

