Tanya Mittal House Viral Video Fact Check: Clip Claiming To Show Bigg Boss 19 Contestant’s Luxurious Home in Gwalior Is Actually From Pakistan’s Islamabad

Mumbai, September 7: A video circulating on social media claims to show Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal’s luxurious house in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. The clip highlights sprawling gardens, opulent interiors, and high-end amenities, giving viewers a glimpse of what appears to be a grand lifestyle. Many posts on platforms like Instagram and X paired the video with captions suggesting it was a personal home tour by the influencer.

Netizens quickly reacted, praising the lavish setup and expressing curiosity about Mittal’s family background. The video has since gained thousands of views and shares, fueling speculation about her wealth. The viral video reinforces the perception of Tanya Mittal as a successful entrepreneur and social media personality. Known for her lifestyle label, "Handmade with Love by Tanya," which offers handbags and sarees, she is frequently featured in lifestyle content online. ‘HELP ME 911’: Did Priyanka Chopra’s Husband Nick Jonas Give Out Secret Message About His Marriage to Hindu Wife Through His Tweet? Fact Check Reveals This!

However, a fact-check reveals that the claim is misleading. The video does not show Tanya Mittal’s home in Gwalior but instead features a lavish farmhouse in Gulberg Greens, Islamabad, Pakistan. Known as "The Royal Palace House," the property is often described as the country’s most expensive home. Fact Check: Will Caramel Popcorn Be Taxed at 18% Under GST 2.0? Government Fact-Checks Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai's Claim.

The estate, a farmhouse by Al-Ali Group, spans 10 kanals and is valued at PKR 1.25 billion (approx INR 38.86 Crore). It boasts 10 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, a state-of-the-art gym, a theatre, a swimming pool, sprawling gardens, waterfalls, and Moroccan lighting. The design blends Mughal and modern styles, with imported palm trees and water fountains enhancing its grandeur. In conclusion, the viral claim linking the house tour video to Tanya Mittal’s Gwalior residence is misleading.

