Premand Maharaj Guruji, the revered saint from Vrindavan, has been battling a serious kidney issue for a long time. The 56-year-old spiritual leader revealed that both his kidneys have failed and that he is undergoing regular dialysis. Amid his health struggles, hundreds of devotees from across the country have travelled to Vrindavan, offering one of their kidneys to Guruji. However, he declined to accept their generous offers. Elvish Yadav Seeks Premanand Maharaj Guruji’s Blessings at His Vrindavan Ashram; ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ Winner Promises To Chant ‘Radha’ 10,000 Times a Day After Sage’s Spiritual Guidance (Watch Video).

The spiritual leader has been making headlines over the past few days due to his sudden deterioration in health. Recently, Bigg Boss 7 fame actor Ajay Khan expressed his wish to donate a kidney to the saint, further highlighting the outpouring of support and concern for Guruji.

Ajay Khan Offers To Donate a Kidney to Premand Maharaj Guriji

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday (October 14), Ajay Khan shared a video in which he requested fans to pray for Premanand Maharaj Guruji's health. He also stated that if his kidney matches with the saint, he would like to donate it to him.

In the video, Ajaz said, "Assalam Walekum yaaro. Premanand ji ek aisi shaksiyat hai jinhone kabhi kisi dharam ke khilaaf nahi bola, kabhi kisiko bhadkaya nahi. Mera jee karta hai ki mai unse miloon, aur agar meri kidney unse match hoaje, toh mai unhe apna ek kidney dena chahta hoon." (Assalam Walekum, friend. Premanand ji, a person who has never spoken about any religion, never incited anyone. I feel like meeting him, and if my kidney matches, I would like to donate one of mine to him).

Ajay Requests Fans To Pray for Premanand Maharaj’s Health

In the video, Ajay further requested fans to pray for Premanand Maharaj's health and said, "Yaaron, unke lie dua karo ki yeh shaksiyat 100 saal aur jiye aur Hindustan ka aur hum sab ka bhala karein. Mai aap se milne zaroor aaunga sir." (Friends, please pray that this person lives for another 100 years and does good for our country. I will definitely come to meet you sir). ‘Not Defined by Labels Thrown at Me’: Raj Kundra REACTS After Trolls Mock His Kidney Offer to Premanand Maharaj As ‘PR Stunt’ (View Post).

Ajaz Khan Offers To Donate His Kidney to Premanand Maharaj Guruji

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajaz Khan (@imajazkhan)

Recently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, along with several other devotees, visited Premanand Maharaj at his ashram in Vrindavan. During the visit, the revered saint shared updates about his health and said, "What can I say about my health?

