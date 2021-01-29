The wait is finally over for all Bigg Boss Kannada fans, as the makers have dropped the first-ever promo of the controversial reality show. Yes, you read that right! While nothing huge has been revealed via the clip, we bet, fans of the show would be the happiest after watching it. The promo sees the host of BB 8 Kannada, Kiccha Sudeep, looking handsome and how. The first teaser of Bigg Boss has an interesting funny storyline. Also, to keep fans waiting for more, the premiere date of the show is still kept under wraps. Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Kiccha Sudeep Hosted Reality Show To Get Launched in February 2021!

The teaser starts with the host all set for a vacation and asks his PA for a printout of his passport. However, the assistant's many attempts go in vain as he just gets number '8' in return instead of the photocopy of the passport. And finally, when Kiccha comes to resue after many guesses he comes to know that this all is about Bigg Boss Kannada 8 and then unveils the new logo of the reality show. Excited? Kiccha Sudeep's Phantom Is Now Vikrant Rona! Film's Title Logo To Unveil at Burj Khalifa.

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Promo:

Well, with Bigg Boss also comes speculations about who will be the contestants locked inside the house this year. Some of the rumoured names include Tiktok star Sonu Gowda, Yash's mother Pushpa, News anchor Radha Hiregowda, Bindu Gowda, Sushma Shekar and more. As reported earlier, the show will launch in February. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2021 10:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).