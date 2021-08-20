Actor Tanuj Virwani, who plays ‘Major Bhau in ‘Cartel, gives an insight on how it feels to depict a gangster on screen. According to the actor, besides all the power, influence and money, one still can't comprehend the magnitude of how terrifying the dark world can be. OTT Releases of The Week: Divya Agarwal’s Cartel on ALTBalaji & MX Player, Isabela Merced’s Sweet Girl on Netflix, Saloni Batra’s 200 Halla Ho on ZEE5 and More.

He says: "When I act, I allow myself to be vulnerable and truly immerse myself as I step into the shoes of the character. I realised that being a gangster is not easy at all, you are constantly on the edge, worried about getting caught or about who will turn their back on you next." Cartel Trailer Out! Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Tanuj Virwani's Powerful Crime Drama Releases on MX Gold on August 20 (Watch Video).

The 34-year-old actor, who's known for web shows like Code M and Inside Edge, further shares the nuances of being part of the crime world. Tanuj adds: "Most importantly, your family is constantly under the radar, regardless of whether they are involved. I can't imagine living in a world where I can trust almost no one. Behind all the power, there is a lot of fear. And this show brings all these issues on-screen." Cartel will be streaming from August 20 on MX Player's MX Gold and ALTBalaji.

