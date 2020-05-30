CINTAA Appeals the Govt of India to Grant Them Industry Status, Says ‘It Contributes 1.75 Lakh Crores Every Year to the Economy’

Sudesh Berry Keeps CINTAA's Message on Placcard (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) has appealed to the Indian government for an "industry status". The association, while making its demand, cited the film industry's huge contribution to the Indian economy every year. "CINTAA #DemandForIndustryStatus : Mr. #SudeshBerry. The Indian Entertainment Industry contributes approximately 1.75 lakh crores every year to the economy.

The CINTAA Twitter handle tagged @PMOIndia @CMOMaharashtra @MinOfCultureGoi @LabourMinistry @PrakashJavdekar @AnupamPKher @iamsunnydeol @sushant_says," the official page of (CINTAA) tweeting on Saturday.

Check Out CINTAA's Official Tweet Below

The official page also shared a picture of actor Sudesh Berry standing with placard in his hands which reads: "#ChangeOurLivesForBetter. Bharat sarkar se hamari maang film-TV udyog ko miley industry ka darja." (We request the Indian government to give the film and television industry the status of an industry.)