CINTAA and FWICE Plan To Resume Shoots From June End (Deets Inside)

CINTAA, FWICE (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If the on-going COVID-19 situation eases, with cases going down and the lockdown subsiding, the television industry plans to start shooting for their shows and projects from June end. BT reported that FWICE (Federation of

Western Indian Cine Employees) and CINTAA (Cine Indian Television

Artistes Association) discussed the process of bringing back the workings of the television back in line after the Coronavirus pandemic subsides. Federation of Western India Cine Employees To Distribute Ration At Filmistan Studios (Deets Inside).

BN Tiwari, the president of FWICE, told the daily, "We hope to resume shoots, but with guidelines in place. For example, every worker will be given four masks per shift (12 hours), along with social distancing and sanitisation being made compulsory. We will appoint a supervisor, who will be paid by the producer, on every set to ensure that the rules are followed. We have also demanded separate washrooms for men and women." COVID-19 Outbreak: Salman Khan to Support 25,000 Daily Wage Earners Amid Coronavirus Crisis?.

He also revealed to the daily about how the institutions have made it their priority that every worker and artist is paid timely by the producer. He told the daily, "The producers, who haven’t cleared the dues of their workers, are

expected to do it immediately. We will hold a meeting with the producers and

broadcasters to design a better way to pay the workers. We want daily artistes

to be paid within 15 days and others to be paid within 60 days from the day of the shoot, as opposed to the 90-day time limit."

"If it comes to minimising the workforce on a set, we want producers to

divide the unit into halves and pay every worker, irrespective. We have also asked the producers to increase the insurance amount to Rs 50 lakh in case of any mishap on a set," he said. Coronavirus Outbreak: FWICE Asks Amitabh Bachchan for Monetary Help, Actor Yet to Respond.

He also set aside a list of people who will not be allowed to work. "Members above 60 years of age and pregnant women will not report to work for three and four months, respectively, but have to be paid their full salary," he concluded.