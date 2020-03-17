Coronavirus Effect: The Shooting of Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Gets Delayed as Contestants Leave for Home?

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge contestants asked to leave (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Hollywood and Bollywood are taking the necessary precautions to stop the spread of coronavirus globally, the Indian television industry is nowhere behind. Recently, FWICE announced the cancellation of the TV and film shootings from March 19 to March 31 as a safety measure for COVID-19 pandemic. Following which the shooting of Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill's reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was apparently delayed as the contestants were asked to leave for their homes. As per a report in SpotboyE, the shooting of the said show has come to a standstill and hence its finale will be pushed further. Madhuri Dixit's Greek Fan Dances on her Songs to Get Away From Coronavirus Stress, Actress Shares Love Saying 'Let's Make the Most of This Time'.

"Yes, the contestants are packing their bags right now and are going back home. The show was supposed to go of-air on March 27 but now it will most certainly be delayed," said a source close to the show to the web portal. J D Majethia, Chairman of IFDC, TV, had earlier spoken to the same portal about the kind of precautions they are taking for the safety of their cast and crew members. "We have taken a call on the TV sector for sure. Bollywood and OTT I don't think have that much hurry to shoot, they don't have to deliver daily episodes. And as a precautionary measure, we are sure they won't shoot. As it is the entire release calendar has gone for a toss ever since the Corovirus outbreak happened," he had said. Shahid Kapoor Uses Gym Exclusively Despite Shut-Down, BMC Slams the Actor and the Owner.

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was started immediately after Bigg Boss 13 ended with Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra coming in top 5. The show failed to generate any good TRPs and hence the decision to stop its airing. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz is gearing up for the release of her music video with Siddharth Shukla and the excitement for the same is touching the sky. We're looking forward to seeing the chemistry.