Karanvir Bohra Encounters Trouble With Air India Officials, Stopped From Flying To Kathmandu At Delhi Airport While On His Way To Shoot For Web Series The Casino

Karanvir Bohra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Looks like Karanvir Bohra has some bad luck at airports. Back in 2019, the actor encountered trouble and was detained at Moscow Airport for travelling with a damaged passport, but after tweeting to the necessary authorities and also the external affairs minister (now late) Sushma Swaraj, the actor was helped out, but only after suffering from this ordeal for 9 hours. And today, his big trip to Nepal, where he was all set to start shooting for his digital debut, The Casino, was jinxed for the actor got deported at Delhi Airport for 'travelling with an invalid document (his Aadhar card) and not carrying his passport.

KV immediately tweeted about the unfortunate incident and also explained how his documentation was an issue. He also called out Air India for letting him travel from Mumbai to Delhi in the first -place without informing him that he was missing a key document that was required for his further on the journey from Delhi to Kathmandu. The Casino: Karanvir Bohra to Make Digital Debut with ZEE5 Series.

Check Out Karanvir Bohra's Tweets Below:

Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal.trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed Nepal gov alows (PP,voters ID & Adhaar by road,by air only PP & VI)Then,Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar?Y didn't they stop me there? #indianembassy @DrSJaishankar @IndiaInNepal — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) January 30, 2020

KV's industry buddies too reacted strongly on reading about his ordeal! Karanvir also revealed that he had to get one of his staff members to fly from Mumbai to Delhi with his passport.

Raghu Ram:

This is really bizarre! Aadhar card not allowed? Which airline is this, @KVBohra ? And how come there is NO info about these confusing travel doc requirements? https://t.co/CnAXRgmEhT — Raghu Ram (@tweetfromRaghu) January 30, 2020

Jay Bhanushali:

Bhai they must have seen the statement of government that Adhar card is not proof of citizenship but I agree with you u should have stopped in mumbai only but no one can expect much with Air India I guess that's the reason why it's on sale https://t.co/d79RtAOTF1 — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) January 30, 2020

Sudhanshu Pandey:

This is ridiculous.. Highly irresponsible https://t.co/X591lHniDx — Sudhanshu Pandey Official (@sudhanshu1974) January 30, 2020

To this Air India replied by sending the actor a link of the necessary documents that he needed for immigration.

Thank u 4 this link,& I believe not only 4 the passengers,its 4the officials2, how could they allow me to travel on an invalid document? If I was told in Mumbai itself I wud have arranged it immed & not make my guy fly down2 Delhi to hand me the passport. https://t.co/sBIA3MlvLg — Karanvir Bohra 🇮🇳 (@KVBohra) January 30, 2020

KVB humbly thanked the airline for the link but also raised a valid point - how did the Air India kiosk at Mumbai Airport not inform Bohra that he was missing an important document and stall him there, instead of allowing him to fly to Delhi on what the authorities there told him was 'an invalid document'? Now that's a fair point for everyone including the airline to ponder over, isn't it Karanvir?