"Dhaaga" song from TVF's Aspirants is going viral. The soft lilting music and moving lyrics have deeply touched everyone who watched the show. But it also reminded them of TVF's other show Yeh Meri Family. The reason being "Dhaaga "was used in that series as well and people have managed to make the connection. None of them, however, are angry or miffed with the fact that the same song has been used in two series. In fact, they are surprised how beautifully "Dhaaga " fits in both the context. The song is sung by Nilotpal Bora.

TVF Aspirants is a recent series which talks about job aspirants and the many exams one has to crack. "Dhaaga" has been used here to show the reaction of a guy waiting to crack the UPSC exams. The downpour just adds a perfect metaphor to what he is feeling.

We want more of @hinduja_sunny as lead character. The level of acting in #Aspirants is unbeatable. The expressions of confidence, sadness, helpfulness and love are unbeatable. Cant get over of last 10 mins wd song #dhaaga @apoorvkarki88 @TheViralFever pic.twitter.com/1v5QAYssEI — kajal Mehta (@kajalMehta112) April 28, 2021

The song #Dhaaga by #NilotpalBora depicts every emotion from two different perspectives. Truly amazing!!! Once again the song will play in loop after 2018 #Aspirants #YehMeriFamily #TVFOriginal ❤️ — Sagar Bhattacharjee (@sagarpapai) April 28, 2021

In this pandemic, when each corner of India is in negativity @TheViralFever is spreading some happiness through its amazing content and team!#tvfaspirants #Dhaaga#10millionfortvf#tvfdeserves10M — Luv Agarwal (@mainluvhoon) April 28, 2021

When the audience doesn't complain about a song being used in another content piece, that should be considered as the biggest compliment. Bollywood filmmakers can learn so much from this.

