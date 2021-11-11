The promo of the show Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii was launched on Thursday. It deals with women empowerment and issues related to male-centric society. The show will focus on the story of 'Dr Deepika' portrayed by actress Additi Gupta. The actress is known for shows like 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil' and Ishqbaaaz. Foundation: Kubbra Sait Talks About the ‘Many Shades of Phara Keaen’, Her Character in the Apple TV Show.

In the show 'Dr Deepika' has been depicted as a determined woman and the one who challenges patriarchy. She wants to break the set norms of society that makes men superior to women. Be it in the family or workplace. Through her character the daily soap deals with issues related to women in a male-dominated society. The Kapil Sharma Show: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon to Promote Hum Do Humare Do on Sony TV Show.

Dhadkan: Zindaggi Kii is set to premiere on December 6, every Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2021 07:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).