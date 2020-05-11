Did You Know That Vijayendra Kumeria Fell In Love With Wife Preeti While On A Previous Job and It Was Not Acting?

Vijayendra Kumeria and Wife Preeti (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Actor Vijayendra Kumeria, who is currently enthralling us all as the male lead of Naagin 4, became a household name with his role in Shastri Sisters and Udaan. While he is considered a great performer, there was a time in his life when he chose another career option over, acting. Vijayendra, who hails from Ahmedabad, had first come to Mumbai in 2006 to work as a cabin crew in a reputed airline. In fact, the hunk was doing great in the hospitality field and as a matter of fact, even met his life partner, wife Preetin while on the job. Preeti too was a cabin crew in the same airline as Vijayendra. The pair is parents to an adorable baby girl today.

Says Vijayendra, "We met at work and gradually we realised that our dreams, aspirations and thought processes are same. When your life partner has the same dream you have that's the best feeling in the world. We also have a beautiful daughter to complete our family."

Opening up on his journey from the jet-setting all around the world to acting, Vijayendra revealed, "I have worked as a cabin crew in both domestic and international sectors. I was in Qatar for 2 years and was getting a good salary and the job was a secure one. But I wanted to become an actor and wanted to give it a try. My mother was very reluctant about this, but I convinced her by giving myself a target of one and a half years. If nothing was working I would have left acting. But destiny had a different plan. I started with small roles and then gradually got lead roles."

He continued, "My shows Shastri Sisters and Udaan gave me meaty roles and the audience have liked my work. Udaan was a life-changing experience for me. The role had multiple layers and the turnaround from a negative to a positive role was liked by the audience. Naagin has contributed to my career graph. The feedback has been amazing."

He also went on to say that he was glad he risked a well-paying job to chase his dreams and says he is glad he took that risk. "I have no regrets of leaving a steady job," Vijayendra concluded, but not before emphasising the fact that one must never give up on their dreams!