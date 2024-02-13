Singer Rahul Vaidya and his actress wife Disha Parmar delighted their fans as they unveiled the adorable face of their newborn daughter, Navya, while en route to Doha at the Mumbai airport. The video shows Rahul wearing a blue blazer, black T-shirt, and blue denim, while Disha could be seen in a black full-sleeved T-shirt and green cargo pants. Their little bundle of joy, Navya, wore a white and black polka dot print onesie and a pink headband. Her look was completed with pink shoes. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya Reveal Their Newborn Baby Girl's Name ‘Navya’; Here’s What It Means!

In the video, Rahul is seen kissing his daughter on the cheeks and referring to the paparazzi, “Navya, say hello to everybody. Ye sab log mama log hain apke (These are all your uncles)." “We are going to Doha. Dhyan se dekho, Navya meri tarah lag rahi hai (she looks just like me). Bless our baby. Navya babu first time out of India ja rahi hai (Navya is travelling abroad for the first time),” added Rahul.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya Reveal Navya's Face

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in 2021. The couple had announced the birth of their child on September 20, 2023. On the work front, Disha was last seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3.

