Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya celebrated the naamkaran ceremony for their newborn daughter recently. The couple revealed her name 'Navya' in a heartfelt Instagram post. However, do you know what it means? 'Navya' is a name of Hindu origin which means 'worth praising', 'youthfulness', and 'praiseworthiness'. It originates from the Sanskrit word 'navya,' meaning 'new', 'fresh', or 'modern'. The couple joyfully welcomed Navya into their lives in September 2023, and recently hosted the intimate naming ceremony surrounded by close friends and family. Check their post here! Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar Take Their Newborn Baby Girl Home (Watch Video).

Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

