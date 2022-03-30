Disney+ has recently edited a few scenes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to include less blood and violence. Viewers started noticing these changed recently, with some examples being of a man having blood edited out after being shot. The other being Bucky impaling someone with a pipe, only for the pipe to bounce off from the person now.

Here Are Some Of The Scenes Censored:

It's safe to say that fans haven't been extremely happy about this change. Many have been wondering why was it necessary to change these scenes a year later because it takes away from the show a bit. You can check out the fan reactions below.

Punisher and Daredevil Still Remain Uncensored...

They Do Have Age Restrictions...

The Power of Plot Killed Them...

