Disney+ has recently edited a few scenes in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier to include less blood and violence. Viewers started noticing these changed recently, with some examples being of a man having blood edited out after being shot. The other being Bucky impaling someone with a pipe, only for the pipe to bounce off from the person now.

Here Are Some Of The Scenes Censored:

#FalconAndWinterSoldier's new edit on Disney+ no longer shows a Madripoor bounty hunter getting impaled by a metal pipe. Now, the pipe simply bounces off her... More photos & details: https://t.co/ZymWwFN78v pic.twitter.com/BN5zMZh9EE — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) March 30, 2022

Disney+ has edited scenes in #FalconAndWinterSoldier to censor violence & blood! More photos & details: https://t.co/ZymWwFN78v pic.twitter.com/K7ahLfsSqT — MCU - The Direct (@MCU_Direct) March 29, 2022

It's safe to say that fans haven't been extremely happy about this change. Many have been wondering why was it necessary to change these scenes a year later because it takes away from the show a bit. You can check out the fan reactions below.

Punisher and Daredevil Still Remain Uncensored...

Wait, Disney edited out the violence from Falcon and Winter Soldier? A show that wasn't even that violent? lol. I can only imagine what they're going to do to Punisher and Daredevil.... #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/mY8FYraVu4 — UrbanNoizeRmx (@UrbanNoize2) March 30, 2022

They Do Have Age Restrictions...

Disney what is wrong with y'all How about you put age restrictions on certain things instead of kiddifying everything smh 😒😤 #FalconAndWinterSoldier https://t.co/MdexWHRdPU — Cap's Quartet (@quartet_cap) March 30, 2022

The Power of Plot Killed Them...

