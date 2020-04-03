Disney Plus' Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Ropes In John Wick 3's Executive Producer As Writer

Ewan McGregors (Photo Credits: Twitter)

John Wick: Chapter 3 executive producer Joby Harold has boarded Disney Plus' Obi-Wan Kenobi series as the writer. According to Variety, Harold has replaced writer Hossein Amini, who left the project back in January. Obi-Wan Kenobi Series on Hold Due to Script Revamp; ‘Won’t Affect Its Release Date’, Confirms Ewan McGregor.

The much-anticipated series marks Harold's first writing job for television. He is also penning the script for Zack Snyder's film “Army of the Dead. Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Starring Ewan McGregor Put on Hold Due to Similarities With The Mandalorian?

The series was first announced last year in August at Disney's D23 Expo.

Deborah Chow is set to direct the series and Ewan McGregor is on board to reprise his role as the titular Jedi.