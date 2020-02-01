Divyanka Tripathi Strikes A 'Big Deal' With 'Big B' Amitabh Bachchan (Watch Video)

Divyanka Tripathi and Amitabh Bachchan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A video of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi shooting with Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has gone viral on social media. Divyanka who is currently chilling after her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabatein ended a few months back, took to Instagram to share a glimpse from a detergent commercial that she was shooting with none other than Amitabh Bachchan. In the clip, Big B is seen leading Divyanka by her dupatta. In the video, Divyanka is seen sporting a blush pink suit with white trousers and a dupatta, while Big B dons a white shirt and trousers with an ice-blue coat. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Birthday Special: Decoding the Success Story of This Reigning Queen of Television!.

"How'd you caption this? -With #BigB the #LegendOfBigScreen. -Learnt a few more lessons about #BeingTrueToYourWork and #BeingAThoroughProfessional! @amitabhbachchan," Divyanka captioned the video.

Check Out The Video Below:

The ever supporting hubby that he is, Vivek Dahiya was one of the first persons to comment on wifey's star-struck moment and wrote, "When it’s #BigB it’s #BigDeal ." Divyanka, who is married to TV actor Vivek Dahiya, rose to prominence by playing a dual role in the soap Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In 2017, she won the dance reality show Nach Baliye.