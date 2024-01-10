Echo marks the first Disney+ series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to grace screens in 2024. A spinoff from the 2022 Hawkeye series, the show delves into the world of Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American fighter who, once Wilson Fisk's protege, turns against him, attempting to end him with a bullet to the head (though, somehow, unsuccessfully). Echo explores Maya's origins, predating her birth, and her evolution into the superhero known as 'Echo,' while further unravelling her intricate relationship with Wilson Fisk. Echo Review: Alaqua Cox's MCU Series Doesn't Revive Marvel's Dwindling Luck At Disney+!

Alaqua Cox takes on the lead role, with Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as Fisk from the Netflix Daredevil series, having also appeared in Hawkeye. Charlie Cox makes a single-scene but memorable appearance as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Echo, marking his character's third MCU appearance after Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk. Although Daredevil may not play a major role in Echo, he significantly contributes to shaping Maya into the formidable fighter she becomes, while Fisk resumes his role as the antagonist throughout the series.

As for the conclusion, the final episode features a routine fight scene and a mid-credit scene, the latter teasing Marvel Spotlight's next offering, Daredevil Born Again. However, with Marvel's current trend of revisiting their narratives after audience feedback, precision is not guaranteed. Here's a detailed look at the climax and the mid-credit scene of Echo. Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS ahead.

Maya Lopez Becomes Echo

After Maya encounters what appears to be her mother's spirit, urging her to embrace her legacy and don the costume crafted by her grandmother Chula, symbolising the warrior spirit of her tribe, she confronts Fisk. He has taken Chula and Bonnie into custody. When Maya rejects Fisk's demands to join him once again, he orders his men to kill the others.

A Still From Echo

Harnessing the ancient power within her, Maya channels the 'spirits' of the women who possessed that power earlier, and even Bonnie and Chula get those powers, which help them bring down Fisk's goons. After defeating them, Maya attempts to heal Fisk's internal torment by forcing him to revisit the night he killed his abusive father, seemingly initiating a form of self-healing. A bewildered Fisk is unsure of what transpired, quickly spirited away by his men before the arrival of the police. Later, Maya reunites with her family at a cookout, hinting at a prolonged stay in Oklahoma.

The Mid-Credit Scene

Echo features a single post-credit scene that returns us to Fisk, now on a private plane headed presumably to New York. He instructs his new assistant to gather the remaining 'heads,' promising to stabilise the situation. It suggests that Fisk is not the sole ganglord in New York, and stabilising the situation likely refers to the chaos caused by Fisk's presumed demise and Maya's destruction of his arsenal.

A Still From Echo

Fisk turns his attention to a news channel debate on his flight's television, discussing the upcoming mayoral election in New York. The panellists seek a fighter, a 'bare-knuckle brawler' for the role, but no candidate fits the bill. Fisk expresses keen interest in this development.

What Does This Mean for Daredevil Born Again?

It's no longer a secret that Wilson Fisk will make a return to the MCU in Daredevil Born Again, facing his old nemesis, Daredevil. The mid-credit scene of Echo adds a fascinating layer to their conflict. Fisk's longstanding desire to rule over New York, which he views as his way of healing the city, aligns with the comics where he becomes the mayor of NYC for that purpose. In Daredevil Born Again, it seems Echo's mid-credit scene is teasing Fisk's electoral ambitions, possibly even winning to become mayor.

A Still From Echo

In the comics, Matt Murdock opposes the elections vehemently and eventually becomes deputy mayor to keep a check on Fisk. It remains to be seen if a similar narrative unfolds in the upcoming Marvel series. Additionally, it's unclear whether Maya will return to the show or make a later appearance in the MCU. In comics, she even used to date Matt Murdock, after being his nemesis for some time.

Let's not forget that Wilson Fisk is also a Spider-Man villain, and since these characters are now in the MCU, we wonder what Peter Parker would think of having a crime-lord be the mayor of his beloved city. The streaming date for Daredevil: Born Again hasn't been confirmed yet.

