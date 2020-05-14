Ekta Kapoor Announces The Return of Pavitra Rishta; Here's When and Where You Can Watch Ankita Lokhande-Sushant Singh Rajput's Daily Soap (View Post)

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajpt in Pavitra Rishta (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Back when Ekta Kapoor launched Sushant Singh Rajput as Manav and Ankita Lokhande as Archana in her daily soap Pavitra Rishta, little did she know that she would be creating an epic love story. The show that aired on Zee TV, was a huge hit with the masses, made Ankita and Sushant household names and catapulted them to the bracket of A-List television actors. The pair also fell in love and dated for almost 8 years before splitting apart. After Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Sushant Singh Rajput and Ex- Girlfriend Ankita Lokhande’s Pavitra Rishta to Return on TV too! Details Inside

An amidst the on-going lockdown, Ekta Kapoor announced that Pavitra Rishta was being re-aired on television and shared a small clip of the show.

Here's When and Where You Can Watch Pavitra Rishta:

Pavitra Rishta began airing from May 11, 2020 and will continue to be telecast from Monday to Friday at 3 pm.

Check Out Ekta Kapoor's Announcement Below:

Pavitra Rishta aired from 2009 to 2014 and was a favourite daily soap for many. Sushant eventually left the show and was replaced by Hiten Tejwani. The show's storyline eventually moved on to Archana and Manav's daughter Purvi (Asha Negi) and her love interest Arjun (Rithvik Dhanjani). The show ended with Archana and Manav's souls meeting in heaven. Incidentally, just like Sushant and Ankita, Asha and Rithvik also fell in love while working in the show and eventually split recently.