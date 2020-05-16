Elnaaz Norouzi Takes Up New York Film Academy's Online Acting Course Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Sacred Games Actress Elnaaz Norouzi (Photo Credits: IANS)

Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi is making good use of the quarantine time. She has taken up an online acting course from the New York Film Academy. "I love working on myself and on my acting skills, I believe there is still so much to learn. New York Film Academy is one of the best if not the absolute best in the world and I always wanted to go there but have fortunately always been busy with work," she said. Sacred Games Actress Elnaaz Norouzi Opens Up About the Lack of Hygiene at the Grocery Stores in Germany.

"So I found this to be the best time to do their online course, which is very extensive too. I don't like sitting around and waiting. At least I know that I'll get out of this pandemic as a better actor - and I couldn't be happier," she added. Elnaaz Norouzi of ‘Sacred Games’ Picks Up New Hobby in Germany During Quarantine.

She is currently locked down in Germany and keeps busy cooking and gardening, among other activities.