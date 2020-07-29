The Emmy's 2020 nominees are finally out and while there are a lot of snubs and surprises this time. However, one series in particular which caught our attention on the list was India Burning. This one talks about the raising Hindutva in the country. Kashmiri journalist, Ahmer Khan who has been part of this hard-hitting show produced by VICE is overwhelmed that his film has made it to the prestigious list of the Emmy Awards. It has been nominated for 'outstanding hosted nonfiction series or special.' Emmy Awards 2020: Here’s the Complete List of Nominees of 72nd Edition.

Ahmer took to the micro-blogging site and shared his excitement for the same. Apart from him, Isobel Yeung, Jackie Jesko, Siddharth Bokolia, David Talukdar, Zach Caldwell and Sami Ullah were on the team who produced the show as part of a series by VICE News. "I'm pleased and overwhelmed to announce that our film ‘India Burning’ - part of the #ViceonSHO series - has been nominated for an Emmy!," a part of Ahmer's tweet read. Emmys 2020 Nominations Announced! Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya, Hugh Jackman, Stranger Things on the List.

Check Out Ahmer's Tweet Below:

I'm pleased and overwhelmed to announce that our film ‘India Burning’ - part of the #ViceonSHO series - has been nominated for an Emmy! Thank you for everyone who helped us in this journey and helped me reach this moment. pic.twitter.com/LbKtctZWIQ — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) July 28, 2020

"With India's leaders ramping up Hindu nationalist rhetoric, correspondent Isobel Yeung investigates the growing fear that the nation's 200 million Muslims are being systematically targeted," the official synopsis of the series reads. Congo to team 'India Burning' for the nomination. The winners of Emmy's will be out on 20 September. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).