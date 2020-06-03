Erica Fernandes Excited About Debut Show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Returning to Television, Reveals An Interesting Link Between The Show's Original and Repeat Telecasts (Details Inside)

Erica Fernandes (Right) In Kuch Rang Pyaar ke Aise Bhi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Indian television has recently seen the whole 90s era of television shows return amid the on-going lockdown and one couldn't get any happier. With shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai among other loved shows have made the lockdown period a whole lot bearable. Along with that, television has also seen the return of relatively new shows, the most recent ones being Sony TV's immensely loved shows Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. Sony TV Brings Back Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi; Here's The Telecast Schedule For The Iconic Shows.

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi saw Erica Fernandes make her television debut alongside Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The trio's family drama amassed a huge fan base and its return got ardent DevAkshi (Dev and Sonakshi) fans extremely excited. Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes Catch Up To Surprise Their Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi Co-Star Supriya Pilgaonkar!.

And its not just the fans. Erica herself is in a happy space and excited for the re-run of her debut show, that made her quite the star.

Says Erica, "It's a great feeling to have the show back on air after 4 years! 4 years ago we went on air, it was a leap year and the show is going to be airing again in a leap year! It just reminds me of how when the show started and we received so much love from everyone and then when it had to, unfortunately, go off air, how the fans of the show got together became one and made sure the show came back on air by asking the channel to get the show back through various means." Shaheer Sheikh Birthday Special: From Arjun in Mahabharat to Dev in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, 5 Roles That The Hunk Portrayed To Perfection.

She continued, "And this is just a sense of nostalgia because once again on public/fan demand the show is coming back on air now . It's such a great feeling to have been a part of such a beautiful show and especially debuting with it!".

The second season of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi saw a role reversal of sorts where while Erica's character of Sonakshi was shown as an entrepreneur, Shaheer's character Dev was shown as a house husband, who is taking care of his children and running the house. The whole empowering women storyline fo the show was appreciated by viewers of the show who were of the opinion that it was a subtle yet impressive message to the society. Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi began airing on Sony TV from June 1 at 9:30 pm.