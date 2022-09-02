Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives S2 review: After the first season of this wannabe KWK series launched on Netflix and got a million views, Karan Johar went on 'Love It Or Hate It, you Can't Ignore It' rant. I knew this will not be the end of it and I might have to endure a follow up. Rightfully so, the season two is here, with the women getting all worked up by issues that even the Gen Z can solve. The latter are infamous for being shallow and superficial! Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Review: Bhavna Panday and The Men Try To Redeem This Inane Excuse Of A Show (LatestLY Exclusive).

Bhavna and Chunky have decided to renew their vows. You know that would ultimate finish of the series. This couple still continues to be the saner one. Seema, who recently finalised her divorce with Sohail Khan, is shown to be single and ready to mingle, perhaps. Why perhaps? Because everyone tries to hook her up with somebody without ever asking for her consent. Guess good friends forcefully set you up with people. I think I need to find new friends! Maheep remains the most annoying of the lot while Neelam is gearing up to return to acting and a kissing scene.

Before I rant, I would like to point out a few aspects that baffled me and in a good way. The first episode made me think did the series get a smart writer for a change who knows how to blend substance-less glamour with reality. Maheep talks about menopause and doesn't trash it. But the other three behave as if they are soon going to be cursed. Maheep decides to take them to a gynecologist to give them more understanding about what it is. Now, there is no learning in the show, so they kept the entire menopause lesson to minimal. Seema also talks about the guilt she sometimes feels about the divorce - separation guilt.

One other scene that really touched me is how Nirvaan is handling his parent's separation. Seema has removed 'Khan' from the name plate outside her house and replaced it with one that has her name alongside her kids' first names. While Nirvaan respects his mother's thought behind it, he does express why he felt it wasn't required because his brother and he will always be Khans. Such a mature kid! There's also a point where Chunky Panday explains why he takes jokes on him without flinching even when he doesn't like them. You finally understand why he continues to be 'Akhri Pasta' despite being the superstar of Bangladesh once.

But as was obvious, the bad outweigh the good. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives continue to be painfully boring. Why will we want to know how Neelam and Samir fight at home, or what Maheep feels about everything in this world? And these women really are absurd. They create a huge fuss when someone accidently gets hit in the eye by something. I mean does Karan Johar purposely want them to come across as dense and foolish on camera or are they like that for real? They get worked up about such juvenile issues that it's annoying to watch.

Karan is obnoxious in the series who vainly tries to set Seema up with Badshah. Here is a woman attempting to steady her life after a divorce from a celebrity ex-husband but he is concerned about who is she interested in. Give it a break, dude! Next is Ananya. She sounds so rehearsed, it seems she memorised the entire script the night before. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Review: Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan's Netflix Show Receives Lukewarm Response From Netizens.

Watch the trailer of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

Cameos aren't great either. Ranveer Singh at the end making the women scream can be called a great moment but he is no Shah Rukh Khan. In the previous season, SRK's presence just made the entire ordeal worth it. Jackie Shroff brings his characteristic Bhiddu self with a potted plant. Seema Taparia from Mumbai rambles about adjustments and compromise here too. Gauri Khan returns, looks fabulous and completely out of place in this mess. Bobby Deol poses and laughs deeply. Arjun Kapoor is also there. That's about it!

Yay!

-menopause discussion

-a very mature Nirvaan Khan

-Chunky Panday's confession

Nay!

-juvenile

-annoying

-extremely flaky

Final Thoughts

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives S2 is not better than the original though it just gets a few moments right. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives S2 streams on Netflix.

Rating: 1.5

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 02, 2022 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).