Actress Kubbra Sait recently made her international debut with Apple TV+ series Foundation where she plays the character of Phara Keaen, an intense and fierce huntress. The audiences were flabbergasted at her new avatar as they applauded her acting prowess, her character's get up, the action sequences and her chemistry with co-star Leah Harvey. Apple TV’s Sci-Fi Show Foundation Renewed for the Second Season.

Overwhelmed with the response to the show, the actress took to her social media as the final episode of the show went live. She shared a heartfelt message along with a few stills from the show and expressed her feelings on the journey of her character. She wrote, "The many shades of Phara Keaen - The Grand Huntress. Her story for me is the classic example of, nothing is right or wrong. It's all about fulfilling your purpose. Hers is making those who hurt her and her generations pay for their sins." Sonu Sood Opens Up About Tax Evasion Allegations, Says ‘Every Rupee in My Foundation Awaiting Its Turn To Save a Life’.

Kubbra Sait Opens Up About Her Role of Phara Keaen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

"Two wrongs don't make a right, either. So I as the actor had to work so hard to not judge Phara. Phara is a fighter. A warrior. A trained huntress... she will do you in, because she wants to. Episode 8 of #Foundation is out there to stream on @appletvplus. If you haven't watched Phara, I suggest you should. If you haven't watched the show yet... I deeply suggest you just must." Foundation created by David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman is based on the 'Foundation' series by Isaac Asimov and is available to stream on the Apple TV+ platform.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2021 10:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).