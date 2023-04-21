Garmi Review: For a series that's named Garmi, if you haven't watched the trailer, it makes you wonder if it's an X-rated series. Then you see Tigmanshu Dhulia's name and you know it will be all about the dirty game of politics. Garmi goes back to college - the bedrock of politics. While it's interesting and gripping, the presence of such crime thrillers aplenty in the OTT space dampens the outcome. Garmi Trailer Out! Mukesh Tiwari, Vineet Kumar and Pankaj Saraswat’s Upcoming Web Series Deals With Power, Crime and Nasty Cocktail of Students Politics (Watch Video).

Arvind Shukla (Vyom Yadav) has joined the prestigious Trivenipur University that's provided numerous IAS and IPS officers to the country. He wants to join this premier list soon. But college politics led by Student President Bindu (Puneet Singh) and his rival Govind (Anurag Thakur) rams a rod in his dream wheel. Their rivalry is fuelled by an agenda-driven cop Mrityunjay Singh (Jatin Goswami) and an all-knowing Bairagi Baba (Vineet Singh). Whether Arvind's dream gets fulfilled or he gets sucked into this murky situation, that forms the rest of the story.

With Dhulia as the creator of the story, you are assured of a great storyline and some fantastic performances. Garmi doesn't disappoint on that front. The way Dhulia and Kamal Panday have inserted the key elements of college politics in the narrative is simply mindblowing. It's not just hunger for power, it also delves into caste politics and none of it is done for effects. It will often make you relate to an incident you may have experienced in your own student life.

There are some moments when you are aware of the end and yet you are thoroughly into them. The predictability of these situations doesn't dilute their impact on you.

And yet that's also the reason why the series loses novelty. All of us have watched a plethora of movies and series on such storylines. Even when Garmi does it well, after a while the predictability starts dimming your interest in the progress of the story. You know what Arvind will do next, you know how the cop with behave, and you know who will have to make the ultimate sacrifice... basically, Garmi is devoid of any sudden and jaw-dropping twists which lull its effect.

Watch the trailer of Garmi

As mentioned above, a Tigmanshu Dhulia series will always have great actors even if they are fresh faces. You immediately feel drawn to Vyom playing Arvind. You want to protect the boy. Vyom plays the role with extreme honesty and complete simplicity. Hating Jatin is easy as his cop act is truly evil while Puneet Singh is just apt.

Yay!

- storyline

-interesting predictability

Nay!

-not a novel story structure

-too predictable

Final Thoughts

Garmi is a good watch to understand student politics which is still rampant in many colleges in the country. Just don't expect anything you haven't seen already. Garmi doesn't promise or deliver any of it. Garmi streams on SonyLIV.

