Actor Parth Samthaan, last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Season 2, is all set to make his television comeback with CID 2. The actor has replaced Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman in the popular crime show after the character was killed in a recent episode by Barbosa (Tigmanshu Dhulia), the leader of the Eye Gang. Parth will be joining Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) and Daya (Dayanand Shetty) as ACP Ayushmann. ACP Pradyuman was killed by Barbosa in Saturday’s (April 5) episode of CID 2, leaving fans disappointed. Now, Parth Samthaan has opened up about stepping into the shoes of the iconic character. ‘CID’ Twist: ACP Pradyuman To Die! Ruthless Barbosa To Kill Detective; Will Actor Shivaji Satam Exit Iconic Show?.

Parth Samthaan Joins ‘CID 2’

With ACP Pradyuman's tragic death, the CID officers are left devastated. But the fight against crime must go on. Parth Samthaan, who has now taken charge of the iconic role, opened up about his character. Calling CID and "iconic" show, the actor said, "Bachpan see humne yehshow dekha hain. Kitni dafa, ye show humne playout bhi kiya hai. Yeh ek iconic show jo bohot saalon see chala aaraha hai Indian television par." (I've been watching this show since my childhood. We've even acted it out on various occasions. It's an iconic show that has been running on Indian television for a long time).

Parth Samthaan on Playing ACP Ayushmann in ‘CID 2’

He added, "Family ke saath jab Maine discuss kiya to unhe laga ki mai mazaak kar raha hoon. Jab Maine unhe seriously bataya ki raise aise kar raha hoon, they were very proud. And it's actually a very big responsibility to fill in such humgous shoes of ACP Pradyuman since I am replacing him as ACP Ayushmann. It's a new character, a new story, with new thrill and suspense. We'll take this story forward." ‘In Loving Memory of ACP Pradyuman’: Sony TV Shares Obituary for Iconic ‘CID’ Character Played by Shivaji Satam, Netflix Asks, ‘Kuch Gadbad Toh Hai?’ (See Posts).

Actor Parth Samthaan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parth Samthaan (@the_parthsamthaan)

Actor and filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia made a comeback on CID as Barbosa, the boss of the Eye Gang, killed ACP Pradyuman in an explosion in the latest episode of the show. However, it remains unclear whether Shivaji Satam's iconic character will ever return.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).