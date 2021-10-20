Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar, who is seen portraying 'Lord Vishnu' in 'Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki', shares about the challenges he faced while bringing the character on screen. Speaking of playing Lord Vishnu, Sumedh says: "It is way more difficult to play 'Lord Vishnu' than playing Lord Krishna as the character of Krishna is fun filled and more appropriate to my age and hence, the body naturally adapts to his ways. Being a dancer, the job gets even easier. Comparatively, Lord Vishnu is a much more serious role to portray." Sumedh Mudgalkar, ‘RadhaKrishn’ TV Actor Is a Household Name! Interesting Facts About the Fashionable Actor That Makes Him Every Youngster’s Favourite.

The actor is also seeing playing the part of 'Lord Krishna' in the show 'RadhaKrishn'. He further elaborates distinguishing both the roles. He adds: "You cannot move a lot while playing Lord Vishnu as you can while playing Lord Krishna. RadhaKrishn's Sumedh Mudgalkar Returns Home To Pune After Being Stranded in Umergaon For Over A Month.

Staying calm and composed is key to playing the character of Lord Vishnu. The character demands you to be more in sync with the situations and is quite different from when I play Lord Krishna." 'Haathi Ghoda Paalki Jai Kanhaiya Laal Ki' airs on Star Bharat.

