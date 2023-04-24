Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who was recently seen in Shehzada, has got a fan in a three-year-old kid, and the child is the daughter of comedian-actor Kapil Sharma. Recently, during an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the host Kapil shared that his daughter Anayra is a big fan of Kartik, and how she once demanded to meet the superstar. Kartik Aaryan Fans Hoot and Follow Him on Street as He Shoots for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

Kapil further shared that his daughter was keen to meet Kartik, and then the actor fulfilled her wish by talking with her on a video call. He said: "One day, my daughter saw Kartik's dance video and she asked me 'Papa, Kartik is dancing, why isn't he coming to our place?' I told her he is busy. Then I texted Kartik to once make her talk to him as she kept demanding. I video-called Kartik and they spoke. Now, she has more demands like this." Kartik Aaryan Fact-Checks News of Being Part of Bhul Chuk Maaf Co-Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Here's What He Tweeted!.

On the work front, Kartik has films in the pipeline like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and director Kabir Khan's untitled next.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 07:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).