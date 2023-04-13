Kartik Aaryan came across a report that said that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star is all set to star next to Shraddha Kapoor in Maddock Films and Jio Studios' romantic comedy. The actor took to Twitter to share whether there is some truth to this news or not. Here's what the actor Tweeted. Bhul Chuk Maaf: Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor Come on Board for One of Jio Studios Films.

Check Out Kartik Aaryan's Tweet Below:

Must be an error Not True 🙏🏻 https://t.co/bnQ4cfpmUv — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)