If you are a kid from the 90s or 2000s, we bet, you’ll surely know who Hiten Tejwani is. The actor who made his small-screen debut almost 21 years ago is still working in films, web-series and more. He has definitely aged like a fine wine and it’s getting better with each passing day. It’s because of his charming looks, attractive voice and of course superb acting prowess, the actor carved a niche for himself. From being remembered as Pratham Mittal from Kutumb to Karan Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, he did leave a mark on the audience minds with her powerful skills. And as, Hiten celebrates his birthday today (March 5), let’s have look at some of the lesser-known facts about him. Hiten Tejwani Believes TV Is Facing a Tough Competition from Web Shows and Films.

Early Life

Born and brought up in a Sindhi family, Hitesh is not the only child in his family as he also has two brothers. His father namely Jethanand Bhojraj was a businessman whereas his mother Asha was a housewife.

Television

The birthday man made his TV debut in 2000 with Ghar Ek Mandir. However, he is known to part of serials like Kutumb and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. In both of these serials, he was paired opposite Gauri Pradhan. Other daily soaps which he was seen in include Kasautii Zindagi Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Tantra and more. That's not it, as he also was part of Bigg Boss 11 and survived for 11 weeks. Hiten Tejwani: 'One Industry Shouldn't Be Blamed for Consumption of Drugs'.

Films/Web-Series

Not only TV, little did people know that he has also starred in many movies. Right from appearing in Sanjay Dutt’s Vaastav, Karan Johar’s Kalank to even recently seen in the Amazon Prime series Tandav, Tejwani is a versatile star and how.

Marriage

We all know that Hiten met Gauri on the sets of their serial and slowly started falling for each other. In 2014, the two tied the knot and are currently proud parents to two twins. But this was not his first marriage as earlier, he was hitched with Reena Thapar. Reportedly, his first love story ended in 11 months. Nobel Peace: Hiten Tejwani’s Upcoming Film Set in Jammu and Kashmir Set for OTT Release.

Earlier in an interview with TOI, the actor had talked about his rock-solid relationship with Gauri. He had said, “The idea is, if you have a family you have to give them time and respect. Touchwood, we are in the same field and Gauri knows my work. She knows what goes into our job. You respect each other and give them space and these are the basic necessities. Rest then falls in place.” Aww!!

