Actress Kirti Kulhari is all set for the release of her upcoming web series Human. She says it is a new representation of her in more ways than one. "Human is a medical drama. It is based on human trials. It has Shefali Shah and me. I am playing a doctor," Kirti told IANS. Kirti Kulhari Talks About the Only Character That She Doesn’t Want to Play on Screen.

The series is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and the world of medical scams. The web-series also stars Ram Kapoor and Seema Biswas. "Human" is co-directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with Mozez Singh. Kirti Kulhari Says Shaadisthan Motivated Her to Learn More About Music.

Talking about the show, she said: "It is treated like a thriller and very interesting. I had a blast doing this. I can't wait for it to be out and for everyone to watch it. It is a new representation of me in more ways than one. It has been an amazing experience." Human will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2021 09:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).