Nimrat Kaur Pregnant Amid Her Linkup Rumours With 'Dasvi' Co-Star Abhishek Bachchan? Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Gossip

The rise of social media has fuelled a surge in baseless rumours, often dragging celebrities into unwanted controversies. Recently, Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur found herself at the centre of malicious gossip, with rumours linking her to Abhishek Bachchan. This came amid growing speculation about the supposed troubles in his marriage to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Such unfounded claims have not only damaged the reputations of those involved but also shed light on the dangers of unchecked online misinformation. In addition, a new rumour recently surfaced alleging that Nimrat is pregnant with her first child. Amid Link-Up Rumours With Abhishek Bachchan, Actress Nimrat Kaur Grabs Attention With a Hand Heart Gesture at ‘Citadel-Honey Bunny’ Premiere.

Is Nimrat Kaur Pregnant?

A recent viral image claiming that Nimrat Kaur is pregnant with a baby boy has been circulating widely on the internet. The post, which includes a sonogram image, reads, "Nimrat confirms she's pregnant with Abhishek Bachchan's child, and this is the reason behind the breakdown of his marriage with Aishwarya Rai." However, it's important to remember that not everything seen online is true. ‘Grey Divorce’ Confirmed For Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Amid His Linkup Rumours With Nimrat Kaur? Here’s What We Know.

Here's The Viral Post Claiming Nimrat Kaur Is Pregnant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Old Vibes (@90svibes_india)

Having said that, we at LatestLY went to the crux of the story and found out that the viral post is absolutely fake.

Here's The Fact Check:

A thorough investigation on our part found no credible evidence to support the claim that Nimrat Kaur is pregnant with Abhishek Bachchan's child. Nimrat has not made any public statements regarding the linkup rumours or the alleged pregnancy. It's clear that this is a deliberate attempt to spread misinformation. Furthermore, it's important to note that revealing the gender of a child before birth is illegal in India.

In conclusion, the rumours about Nimrat Kaur's supposed pregnancy amid speculation of her alleged involvement with Abhishek Bachchan are entirely baseless. These claims are nothing more than a misleading attempt to stir up controversy and grab attention.

Fact check

Claim : A viral post is making the rounds, suggesting that Nimrat Kaur is pregnant amid ongoing relationship rumours with Abhishek Bachchan Conclusion : The viral post surrounding Nimrat Kaur pregnancy is misleading and false Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2024 02:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).